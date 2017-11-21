West Brom keen on Aberdeen boss and Rangers target Derek McInnes

West Bromich Albion are set to approach Aberdeen to ask for permission to speak with manager Derek McInnes, according to the Scottish Sun.

Derek McInnes, manager of Aberdeen. Picture: John Devlin

The Midlands club have drawn up a shortlist after sacking manager Tony Pulis yesterday following a poor start to the English Premier League season.

As well as Michael O’Neill, who is top of Scotland’s wanted list to become their new manager, they have identified the Dons boss as a preferred target.

McInnes spent three seasons at the club between 2000 and 2003 and was a very popular figure with the Albion faitful.

The 48-year-old is also said to be the No.1 choice to succeed Pedro Caixinha at Rangers. Although, the Ibrox side have been without a manager for almost four weeks and no move has yet been made.

