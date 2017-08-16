Video: Fly through Aberdeen’s proposed Kingsford stadium

Aberdeen have produced a fly-through video of the new stadium the club hopes to build at Kingsford.

The site, six miles from the city centre, was identified by the Dons board last year and an outline planning application was submitted in January. The club wants to build a 20,000 stadium to replace its historic Pittodrie ground, where it has played since forming in 1903.

An artist's impression of the proposed Aberdeen's new stadium at Kingsford

Aberdeen this week launched an initiative aimed at demonstrating public support for its plans to create the new ground along with training facilities, community pitches and a club museum.

The campaign was kicked off at Pittodrie by Derek McInnes, chairman Stewart Milne and vice-chairman George Yule and explains how fans can back the club’s relocation.

The animated two minute clip features a bird’s eye view of the proposed ground and details where a memorial garden would be based.

Club bosses say the campaign, entitled Project Aurora, is designed to “win the hearts and minds” of people across the city.