Rumour Mill: Rangers target McLean | Rodgers and Griffiths kiss and make up | Doubt cast on United’s future

Kenny McLean is the latest Rangers target has Pedro Caixinha looks to improve his squad, Brendan Rodgers and Leigh Griffiths kissed and made up after argument and concerns grow over Dundee United’s finances.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Kenny McLean heading to Ibrox? Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

McLean the latest Rangers target

Kenny McLean is the latest name to be linked with a move to Rangers as Pedro Caixinha aims to rebuild his flailing side. The Aberdeen midfielder was with Rangers for a spell as a youngster and now the club want to take him from their rivals. (The Sun)

Rodgers’ lover’s Griff

Brendan Rodgers and Leigh Griffiths kissed and made up after Celtic’s demolishing of Partick Thistle. The striker was replaced in the second half and was seen arguing with the Celtic boss and remonstrating. But the pair kissed and made up after the full-time whistle. (Various)

Auditors cast doubt on Dundee United’s future

Fears have grown of Dundee United’s ability to continue as a going concern following the release of financial figures. Documents confirmed The Dundee United Football Company made pre-tax losses of £1.55million on the back of relegation. Condie & Co, who took over auditor responsibilities last year, highlighted “a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern”. (The Herald)

READ MORE - Interview: When John Clark wished he was fisherman

McInnes is just jealous

The war of words between Pedro Caixinha and Derek McInnes shows no sign of ending after the former accused the latter of being jealous. The Portuguese manager said the Dons boss is “desperate” to be in his position. (Various)

Rangers step up hunt for Jack

Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack is set to become of Pedro Caixinha’s first captures as he begins his Ibrox rebuilding job. The out-of-contract midfielder is one of the Portuguese manager’s key targets and the club have made an official move to land the 25-year-old. (The Herald)

READ MORE - Five things we learned about Rangers 1 - 2 Aberdeen

Skippy to skip out on Well

Scott McDonald is to leave Motherwell at the end of the season. The Aussie striker has opted against taking up a one-year extension at Fir Park. The 33-year-old was close to returning to Australia in the winter transfer window but a move to Western Sydney Wanderers fell through. (Daily Record)

Swanson: I was NEVER a Hearts fan

Soon-to-be Hibs midfielder Danny Swanson stoked the fires ahead of the first Edinburgh derby next season by claiming that he made up an allegiance to Hearts. The midfielder was with the Gorgie club last season and admitted he tried to get the fans on his side. Now he can’t “wait for the derbies” next season. (Evening News)

Alves to become first Pedro signing

Bruno Alves has agreed to join Rangers, giving his countryman Pedro Caixinha assurances that he will join him at Ibrox. The 35-year-old is currently playing in Serie A with Sardinia outfit Cagliari. He still has a year left on his contract but will be allowed to leave. (The Sun)

Ciftci’s Celtic return

Nadir Ciftci’s career continues to stall after he returned to Celtic after his loan move in Poland was cut short. The forward had scored once in eight games for Pogon Szczecin but an ankle knock has seen his move ended. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - The 12 best centre midfielders in Scottish football right now

Contracts handed to Hibs pair

Liam Fontaine and Martin Boyle have extended their stay at Easter Road, while Fraser Fyvie is also expected to re-sign but is currently on holiday. (Evening News)

Silence of the Pars

Miles Hippolyte wants to achieve promotion with Falkirk to “silence a lot of things, especially on the Dunfermline side”. The forward controversially won a penalty against the Fife side earlier in the season, an action which led to a retrospective two-game ban. (The Sun)

Johnsen’s Hearts future in doubt

Bjorn Johnsen’s Hearts career is set to be ended after a bust-up with head coach Ian Cathro. The duo were seen embroiled in a row in the tunnel at half-time of the club’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone. The pair had to be split up in the tunnel with the forward replaced at the interval. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - Scotland’s all-time record football attendances