Rumour Mill: McInnes to become a Mackem | Hibs target strike duo | Celtic improve Hayes bid

Sunderland have stepped up their pursuit of Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, Hibs wants Louis Moult and Greg Stewart to replace Jason Cummings and Celtic make cash plus player bid for Jonny Hayes.

Derek McInnes has interested Sunderland. Picture: John Devlin

McInnes to become Sunderland boss

The Black Cats are set to make their move for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League under David Moyes and fellow Scot McInnes has been pinpointed as the man to carry out the rebuilding job at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland will make a formal approach to the Dons this week. (The Sun)

Hibs to replace Cummings with strike duo

Louis Moult and Greg Stewart have been pinpointed by Neil Lennon to replace Jason Cummings who is set to move to Nottingham Forest. The Hibs boss has targeted a second place finish and sees the Motherwell hitman and former Dundee forward as the men to help the club reach that goal. Stewart is currently with Birmingham City and has interested both Hearts and Aberdeen. (The Sun)

Celtic make improved Hayes bid

Celtic have stepped up their interest in Jonny Hayes with a £1.3million bid PLUS Ryan Christie going the opposite way on a season-long loan. The Irishman has been linked with a move away from Pittodrie since January when Cardiff City were interested. However, Celtic are favourites to land the flying winger. (Daily Express)

Griffiths not interested in move away

Hampden hero Leigh Griffiths has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Celtic Park, with Newcastle and West Brom interested. Still riding a high after netting twice against England the striker wants to stay and show Brendan Rodgers that he is good enough for the Celtic squad. (Daily Record)

Hearts target full-backs and wingers

Ian Cathro has set his sights on strengthening the wide areas. Hearts are in talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for left-back Ashley Smith-Brown and Cathro wants to add a right-back as well as wingers to the squad having already signed centre-back Christophe Berra and striker Cole Stockton. (Evening News)

Boyce a target for Burton Albion

Ross County expect to lose top scorer Liam Boyce to Championship outfit Burton Albion. Their initial bid has been rejected by County but the club are bracing themselves for an improved offer with Boyce having a £500,000 release clause in his contract. Nigel Clough’s side signed Jackson Irvine from the Staggies last season. (The Sun)

• Midfielder Martin Woods is ready to fight for his place at Ross County after taking up an extension on his contract despite being linked with a move away, Dundee a possible destination.

Armstrong to sign new Celtic deal

Stuart Armstrong has confirmed that he is in talks with Celtic over an extension to his current deal. The 25-year-old has interested teams from England but said that his extension at Celtic Park will go through “soon”. (Various)

Morelos wants to play with Falcao

Alfredo Morelos, who is set to sign for Rangers, wants Pedro Caixinha to turn him into an international star. The Colombian has his sights set on titles at Ibrox as well as linking up with Falcao and James Rodriguez for the national team. (Various)

World Cup winner wants Killie return

England Under-20 hero Freddie Woodman would be open for a return to Rugby Park. The 20-year-old saved a penalty in Sunday’s Under-20 World Cup final as England defeated Venezuela 1-0. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock, impressing between the sticks as he kept out Jamie MacDonald. (Daily Record)

McCann to take a look at German midfielder

Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Nils Rutten has been handed a trial at Dundee. Neil McCann will run the rule over the defensive-minded player for a few days. He has still to make an appearance for Die Folen but was on the bench against Celtic in the Champions League. (The Courier)

No loan deal for Burke

RB Leipzig have confirmed that they won’t be sending Oliver Burke on loan next season. The 20-year-old, who starred for Scotland at the Toulon Tournament, has been linked with a move away but the Bundesliga side see him as part of their plans next season. (The Sun)

Motherwell set to bed in Rose

Australian midfielder Andy Rose is set to complete a move to Fir Park, signing a one-year deal. The 27-year-old is available on a free after being released from Coventry City. The former Seattle Sounder would become the club’s fifth summer signing. (Various)

• Well are also expected to complete a deal for goalkeeper Russell Griffiths from Everton. The stopper spent time on loan at Fir Park last season and will challenge fellow new signing Trevor Carson for the number one spot.

Dumbo deal in defensive duo

Stephen Aitken has started his rebuilding job at Dumbarton with the addition of freed Queen of the South defender Andy Dowie on a one-year deal. He is set to be followed by Craig Barr who left Raith Rovers, while Dougie Hill has joined pre-season. (The Sun)

Montrose move for Brett

Former Cowdenbeath player Dean Brett has signed a one-year deal with the Links Park side. The 24-year-old was handed a four-game ban for breaching betting rules. (Daily Record)

Ross adds two Buddies

Gavin Reilly has joined St Mirren on a one-year deal from Hearts, while Stelios Demetriou has re-signed for the club, also on a one-year deal. (The Scotsman)

