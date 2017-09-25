Peru call-up for Aberdeen youngster Joe MacPherson

Aberdeen youngster Joe MacPherson has been called up by Peru, despite being capped by Scotland at underage level.

MacPherson, who was born in Peruvian capital Lima, has been capped at Under-16 and Under-17 level by Scotland, and is one of just two foreign-based players who will travel to the Under-18s training camp.

The centre back played for Aberdeen’s development league side in the 1-0 Irn-Bru Cup win over their St Johnstone counterparts in August, and turned 17 earlier this month.

MacPherson was one of five players handed a professional contract by the Dons ahead of the 2016/17 season.