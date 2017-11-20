Motherwell’s Trevor Carson targets cup final clean sheet

If Trevor Carson helps Mother­well to win the League Cup final by becoming the first goalkeeper to shut out Celtic in 65 domestic matches, then part of the credit will go Craig Gordon.

The summer signing from Hartlepool has spent the majority of his career at other equally unglamorous places like Bury, Chesterfield and Lincoln but now he is preparing for a showpiece occasion with a key figure in his development at the other end of Hampden Park.

That’s because the Scotland goalkeeper, pictured, was a major influence in Carson’s career during their time together at Sunderland and only now will they face each other for the first time with Carson keen to claim a first major medal by denying his mentor a seventh for Celtic.

His clean sheets against Aberdeen and Rangers in the previous rounds helped create the opportunity and he warmed up for the final with another as a Louis Moult double gave the Steelmen victory at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Carson said: “Craig was a massive influence on my career when we were at Sunderland together.

“He is the best goalie I’ve ever worked with anywhere and I learned so much off him. When he came into Sunderland, you could tell he had this aura, there was just something about him.

“When Craig got the injury, I spoke to him and he was really close to packing it all in. Fair play to him for how he has turned it around. He’s an outstanding goalkeeper. Now this is the first time I have come up against him, so it will be a bit of a surreal experience that it is in a cup final,but if we turn up in awe of Celtic we’d be as well going home. We are going to go to Hampden with a belief that we can win the game.”

Carson isn’t expecting the sort of easy afternoon he got at Pittodrie when they face Brendan Rodgers’ side on Sunday as the Motherwell goalkeeper hardly had a save to make.

Stephen Robinson’s men made Aberdeen look as ordinary as they had in the League Cup win against them at Fir Park two months ago, but it helps when you have Moult at the sharp end as he eased into space to head the opener just before the break.

Then someone Aberdeen failed to sign in the summer rammed a Chris Cadden cross into the roof of the net early in the second half as the high points of a performance of skill and aggression that the home side couldn’t cope with.

That made it just four points from the three games the Dons have played since Derek McInnes was linked with the vacant manager’s job at Rangers, speculation around which he is sick of.

That might explain why assistant Tony Docherty was given the media duties after only this second league defeat of the season but goalkeeper Joe Lewis insists the situation is no excuse for their recent poor form.

“As a group of players, we’re professional enough to get on with that” he said.”There’s no excuse for today’s performance and that’s certainly not one.”

Aberdeen head to Kilmarnock on Sunday then it’s a double header against Rangers, with the away game first, which means the only certainty is McInnes will be at Ibrox in some capacity on Sunday week.