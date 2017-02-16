McInnes: Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean are international class

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has endorsed Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean for international call-ups after the midfield pair excelled in the 7-2 defeat of Motherwell.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan was in the Pittodrie crowd and would have been impressed with the performances of Jack, McLean and fellow midfielder Ryan Christie.

Jack and McLean were solid throughout, while Christie’s spectacular goal, marking his first start since joining the Dons on loan from Celtic, was something special.

McInnes agreed: “We’ve seen the goal of the season from Ryan Christie. It was top drawer. With the outside of his boot, it’s so nonchalant and right into the stanchion.

“Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean are international players. They showed that tonight. For me, they’re going to have good Scotland careers and they did themselves no harm tonight.”

McInnes struggled to keep the smile off his face after the thrashing of Motherwell.

Jonny Hayes had the Dons in front after just two minutes, and there were further strikes from Andy Considine, Adam Rooney and Christie before the first half was done.

Rooney netted two more goals after the interval before Ryan Bowman and Stephen Pearson found the net for the visitors but Peter Pawlett added a seventh for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen boss McInnes, who saw his side move three points clear of third-placed Rangers, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the level of performance.

“Individually there was such a high level of performance, and it was such a strong team performance. To score so many goals and threaten to score many more was above expectations tonight.”