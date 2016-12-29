James Maddison set to extend loan spell at Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes expects to keep on-loan Norwich midfielder James Maddison for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has made a major impact since arriving at Pittodrie on a six-month switch in the summer.

He made himself an instant Dons hero when he scored a sensational last-minute free-kick in September’s victory over Rangers.

And now McInnes is looking forward to working with the youngster following the winter break after being given the green light to extend his Reds stay by Canaries boss Alex Neil.

He told the Aberdeen Evening Express: “We have had good news with James Maddison being able to extend his loan.

“Norwich have confirmed to me that James will be staying.

“His loan finishes on January 4 and the view from Norwich is that he will extend until the end of the season before then.”

