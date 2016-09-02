James Maddison aims to get Aberdeen fans off their seats

James Maddison has vowed to get Aberdeen fans off their seats after joining from Norwich on a deadline-day loan.

The creative midfielder signed for the Dons until January, months after sealing a £2.5 million switch to Norwich from Coventry, where he returned on loan for the remainder of last season.

After two cup appearances for the Canaries, manager Alex Neil was keen to give him more experience and the 19-year-old opted to try something new in the Ladbrokes Premiership with Derek McInnes’ team.

Maddison said: “I would like to think I am an attacking midfielder who can bring creativeness to the team, bring assists and goals and an attacking threat. I like to play in the No 10 shirt but am also happy to play off a side or a bit deeper if I am needed.

“I am a player who likes to get fans off their seats. I like to bring some attacking flair to the team.”

Maddison, who scored five goals in 42 games for Coventry, added: “I first found out about the interest from Aberdeen a few days ago. I spoke with the manager and my mind was made up after speaking to him. He came across really well.

“I had a few chats with some of the Scottish boys at Norwich. I spoke to Steven Whittaker about Aberdeen and have spoken to a few of the lads about Scottish football in general.

“They all spoke about it really highly and as I say after speaking to the manager and getting the opinions of others, it was a no-brainer to come to play my football at Aberdeen.

“I had offers from League One clubs. I could have gone there but I feel like I have already ticked that box and done that. I felt that coming to the Scottish Premiership and a club the size of Aberdeen, it was going to be really good for me. As I say I am looking for more experience and exposure.”

McInnes added: “He is very good technically, he can make the difference in a tight game and is someone who I really hope will enjoy himself here.

“He is a player who has had a lot expected of him from a young age. He has handled all of that. He got his move to Norwich at a young age and is someone who is very capable, very confident of his own work because he is a good footballer and he backs himself.”

There was other non-transfer news at Pittodrie late on deadline day when Callum Morris was called into the Northern Ireland squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Czech Republic.

The Newcastle-born defender, who qualifies through his father, has not played for the Dons yet following a pre-season Achilles injury.