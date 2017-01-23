Graeme Shinnie signs new contract with Aberdeen

Aberdeen have announced they’ve tied up Graeme Shinnine on a new contract, keeping the versatile left-back at Pittodrie until the summer of 2019.

Shinnie, 25, has been a mainstay in the starting XI since joining the club from Inverness CT on a pre-contact in 2015.

There has routinely been calls from within the Aberdeen support and the Scottish media for the left-back, who can also play in the centre of midfield, to be included in Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad.

The brother of Hibs loan player Andrew Shinnie, he spent six years in the Highland capital, where he helped ICT win their only piece of major silverware when he captained the side to Scottish Cup final glory over Falkirk.

