Gary Mackay-Steven opens up over River Kelvin incident

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven has spoken for the first time about his rescue from the River Kelvin in Glasgow, insisting it was ‘silliness that got taken too far’.

In an interview with the Evening Express, the former Celtic and Dundee United wideman thanked Dons fans for their support following the incident, and revealed he is hoping to ‘get back to making headlines on the back pages’.

Dons boss Derek McInnes (left) and Mackay-Steven. Picture: SNS Group

Mackay-Steven, 27, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and treated for hypothermia, after firefighters plucked him out of the river in the early hours of August 27.

The Thurso-born footballer was in the water for more than an hour but he insists he never feared for his life.

He told the Evening Express: “I had a night out and some drinks were consumed. I jumped over a wall and ended up in the river. The river had a few rapids in it so it was some experience.

“It was just a silly night out that got a bit out of hand, nothing more than that. It was a freak incident, but I am fine now.”

Mackay-Steven, who joined Aberdeen for around £150,000 from Celtic, also paid tribute to the emergency services, describing them as ‘absolutely amazing’.

He added: “I have learned from it – it was just silliness that was taken too far and it is not going to happen again.”

Mackay-Steven, who has appeared as a substitute in Aberdeen’s two matches since the incident - against Hearts and Kilmarnock - could feature against Motherwell in the Betfred Cup quarter-final match on Thursday.