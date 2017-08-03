Duo slammed after climbing Aberdeen stadium floodlights

Two men have been branded ‘idiots’ and ‘irresponsible’ after climbing the floodlights at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie football stadium.

An 11-minute video was uploaded to YouTube, showing two individuals - one wearing an Aberdeen shirt - scaling the floodlights of the stadium after managing to gain entry by climbing a wall.

But police have branded the stunt ‘reckless’ while a local politician warned that it was ‘only a matter of time’ before someone was badly hurt by attempting a copycat stunt.

Officers in Aberdeen are making inquiries into the incident, with local area commander Chief Inspector Kevin Wallace telling the Press and Journal newspaper: “We would not support such activity and are aware of the inherent dangers associated with this sport.

“Climbs such as these should be done in conjunction with the owners of buildings and equipment, who will have in-depth knowledge of specific dangers associated with the site, staff and public use and access issues which may be impacted.

“Our view would be to only climb within the range of your own experience and capability and only with the permission of the owner of the property and buildings concerned.”

The pair also got into the actual stadium. Picture: YouTube/Ascendity

One of the climbers in the video can be seen hanging from one floodlight pylon by just his fingertips, before attempting to walk along a narrow metal beam before abandoning his efforts due to the high winds.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen FC confirmed that the club had alerted the police, and stressed that the pair were ‘obviously compromising their own safety’.

North-east MSP Tom Mason added: “It is no exaggeration to say that one of these young men could have been killed scaling the floodlights at Pittodrie Stadium.

“This type of daredevil stunt sets a terrible example for other young people, who may be tempted to follow suit. It would only be a matter of time before someone is badly hurt.”