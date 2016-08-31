Dons sign Maddison on loan, Johnson leaves Motherwell

Aberdeen pulled off an impressive signing last night in the shape of 19-year-old Norwich midfielder James Maddison, who has joined on loan until January.

Norwich paid a reported £2.5million for the creative player from Coventry earlier this year, and he made 42 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Motherwell sold Marvin Johnson to Oxford late in the day after the winger handed in a transfer request, and the Steelmen were working on a late replacement. They also loaned 19-year-old defender Luke Watt to Stranraer until January, and released Lee Lucas, whose short-term deal has expired.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle brought in 23-year-old Fulham midfielder Larnell Cole on loan until January. The former Manchester United trainee has only made one substitute appearance for the Cottagers but was a regular on loan at Shrewsbury last season.

St Johnstone signed Peterborough striker Joe Gormley on loan until January a year after failing to sign the 26-year-old from Cliftonville.

Ross County announced that former Port Vale and Preston defender Chris Robertson had terminated his contract by mutual consent after making 29 appearances.

Dundee released 20-year-old Andrew Black, who played three first-team games.

Another Norwich player moving to Scotland on loan is Tony Andreu, who signed for Dundee United on a season-long deal after rejecting a return to Hamilton.

Also in the Championship, Morton rejected Doncaster’s bid for 18-year-old forward Jai Quitongo, who has netted three goals this season.