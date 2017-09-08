Dominic Ball ‘wants to win trophies’ with Aberdeen

Dominic Ball admits he wants to win trophies after joining Aberdeen on deadline day.

The 22-year-old completed a late loan move from Rotherham to join up with Derek McInnes’ side and returns to Scotland after a spell with Rangers in 2015-16.

Ball, who can fill in at the back or play in midfield, is targeting silverware with the Dons, who sit top of the table after winning each of their four games before the international break.

Outlining his ambitions, he said: “I want to play as many games as I can, play as well as I can and I want to win trophies.

“The opportunities here are very good, we are in a good position to go and win trophies whether it’s in the league or in the cups.

“The league this year is very competitive and from what I’ve seen the last few days we have a very good squad of players here.”

The former Tottenham trainee featured 30 times for Rangers in all competitions during his loan spell in Glasgow, but is looking forward to stepping up to the Ladbrokes Premiership after helping the Ibrox club win promotion.

“I really enjoyed my time in Scotland before,” he said.

“When the option came up, it wasn’t something I haven’t done before (moving to Scotland), but it’s a harder challenge in a league higher and the competition is a lot tougher, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Despite spending much of his career in defence, Ball hopes he can move into a midfield position during his spell at Pittodrie.

He said: “When the gaffer spoke to me, he said he had signed a lot of attack-minded players, a lot of creative players and sometimes that can leave the defence very open at the back.

“So that’s what I will bring... a solid defence at the back, whether that’s in holding midfield or at the back.

“It’s my job to fit in there and get the best out of the team.”