Derek McInnes sweats on Graeme Shinnie fitness

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes stand-in skipper Graeme Shinnie is not a serious injury concern as the Dons prepare for a run of three games in eight days, starting against Dundee next Sunday.

Already without regular captain Ryan Jack after the midfielder underwent knee surgery, Shinnie was added to the injury list after just 33 minutes of the 1-1 draw with his former club Inverness.

McInnes said: “Graeme got a kick on the foot, and we think it’s on the nerve. He had no feeling in his left foot – it was like a pins and needles feeling. He tried to stay on and we hoped it would come back but it was clear he had no feeling on it. We think it’s a nerve thing that should settle within a few days, but it certainly wasn’t going to settle within the game.”

Recent loan signing James Maddison, pictured, was Shinnie’s replacement, and after feeling his way into the game he showed the undoubted ability which prompted parent club Norwich to splash out £3 million to sign him during the January transfer window.

“He played exactly as he’d trained all week,” said McInnes. “He’s a lovely technician of the game. He’s got quality and confidence. We’ve got to make sure we can find a place for him in our team, in the right position and against the right teams.

“In games like that, he can be the one who unlocks it. There’s a big demand here and that’s why we hope he can have a successful loan here and bridge the gap between where he is now and being a regular Norwich player.”

Early pace setters Celtic are next up for Inverness, and manager Richie Foran is keen to see improvement from his side in attacking areas ahead of that home clash next Sunday.

“We had no creativity at all today and I’m quite disappointed in that,” explained Foran. “We had no imagination so we’ll be working hard on that this week.

“It’s positive to go two unbeaten. Obviously Celtic are in fine form at the moment but that game takes care of itself. You don’t need to give a team talk for that game.”

After a fairly dull first half on Saturday, Aberdeen went in front through Niall McGinn’s low, curling effort. But the visitors hit back in style when Iain Vigurs blasted the ball in off the underside of the crossbar.