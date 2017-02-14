Derek McInnes ‘sees future at Aberdeen’ amid Rangers talk

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has poured cold water on speculation reports linking him with a return to Rangers.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The Dons manager and former Ibrox midfielder is among the leading candidates being tipped to replace Mark Warburton following the Englishman’s shambolic exit last week.

But speaking to the media ahead of the Pittodrie side’s midweek Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Motherwell, he insisted his focus remained firmly on his current post in the Granite City.

He said: “Do I see my future as being at Aberdeen? I do, and I’ve stated plenty of times I’m really happy here.

“This is somewhere I’m really enjoying and I feel we still have work to do.

“I still feel there is more to come from us and hopefully we can show that.

“I’ve never been one to get too caught up in speculation, rumour and gossip. I’m concentrating on the job I’ve got and there’s enough going on here. My focus and my players’ focus is the same.

“We are on a strong run, so it’s important you don’t let what’s going on at other clubs affect what’s happening here.”

Ex-Gers boss Alex McLeish is the bookmakers’ favourite to take over from Warburton, with Billy Davies and Frank De Boer also in the running.

Rangers chairman Dave King has already confirmed he is willing to consider appointing an interim manager if it allows him time to land his preferred candidate this summer.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: De Boer to wait until summer | Sevilla want Celtic target | McLeish ‘can close gap on Celtic’