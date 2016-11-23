Derek McInnes: Beating Celtic can mark us out as special

Derek McInnes believes an Aberdeen victory over Celtic in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final will earn the Pittodrie side the right to feel special.

McInnes, pictured, led Aberdeen to a League Cup win over Inverness two years ago, ending the club’s 19-year trophy famine in the process.

Now he wants his team to go for double glory and elevate Aberdeen above the recent spate of clubs to taste domestic cup success.

“I say this with all respect, any team can win a trophy,” said the Aberdeen manager. “There have been teams who have won trophies and then been relegated the following year or been in relegation fights.”

“I think what we’ve done as a team over the last few seasons is show real consistency in the league as well as win a trophy,” he added.

“Looking back at this period in 25-30 years’ time, people will recognise that this was a good team.

“But for me a period or an era is synonymous with winning trophies and we’ll only really look back at this period if we can win more than one trophy.”