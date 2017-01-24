Celtic’s Ryan Christie left red-faced over anti-Aberdeen tweet

Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie was left red-faced when, on the same day he joined Aberdeen on loan, it emerged he had made an inflammatory tweet about the Pittodrie club earlier in this career.

Remarkable Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The tweet in question. Picture: Twitter

Christie was still a member of the Inverness CT youth set-up at the age of 17, yet to make his league debut, when he made the error in judgment during the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Hibs at Hampden, which the youngster was presumably watching on TV.

Christie tweeted: “C’mon Hibs! I f*****g hate Aberdeen #sheeps***ging****s”

Aberdeen lost the semi-final 2-1 after Christie’s future team-mate at Celtic, Leigh Griffiths, fired in a late winner for the Easter Road club.

Thankfully for the 21-year-old, the majority of Aberdeen fans have viewed it as nothing more than an example of youthful naivety and overexuberance, and are just looking forward to him pulling on a red jersey.

Christie has since deleted the tweet and his official Twitter account.

The attacking midfielder joined from Celtic until the end of the season and will go into the squad for Friday’s clash with Dundee.