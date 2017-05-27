Celtic 2 - 1 Aberdeen: How the Aberdeen players rated

Ratings out of ten for each Aberdeen player after another Hampden Park heartbreak.

JOE LEWIS - 9

Had a busy second half, repelling Celtic time and again.

SHAY LOGAN - 5

Could possibly have done better to close down Armstrong as he netted and lost Sinclair a few times.

ASH TAYLOR - 8

Had one of his best games for Aberdeen, a real force in the Dons’ central defence.

MARK REYNOLDS - 7

Helped keep Celtic out for much of the game, showed why he has been selected for Scotland.

ANDREW CONSIDINE - 7

Dealt as well as anyone has recently with the in-form Roberts, who had to drift inside to do any damage.

GRAEME SHINNIE - 8

The newly-appointed captain put in an inspirational display in central midfield and came close to a spectacular winner.

RYAN JACK - 7

There were no doubts about his commitment in his final game with an assured display.

JONNY HAYES - 8

Started well and hit a well-struck opener, helped put Celtic on the back foot on several occasions.

KENNY McLEAN - 7

Put in some great balls which had no takers, he could have had an open goal if he had just delayed his run to meet a Hayes square ball for another split-second.

NIALL McGINN - 5

The Northern Ireland international delivered an excellent corner for the opener but was otherwise quiet.

JAYDEN STOCKLEY - 6

Picked ahead of top goalscorer Adam Rooney, the striker made his mark on Tierney’s face. Sent off in his previous game for reckless use of the arm, he caught the Scotland full-back with his arm as he turned with real force. Was a nuisance prior to his substitution.

SUBSTITUTES

ADAM ROONEY (for Stockley, 62) - 3

Looked like he had ran a marathon by the time he entered the fray.

ANTHONY O’CONNOR (for McGinn, 75) - 4

Easily beaten by Tom Rogic for the winning goal having been brought on to man-mark the Australian.