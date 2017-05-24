Bookies make Derek McInnes favourite to be next Sunderland boss

Derek McInnes is the current favourite to be the next manager of Sunderland, according to the bookmakers.

The Aberdeen boss has been installed as a 2/1 favourite, clear ahead of the likes of Nigel Pearson and Kevin Phillips, who are 8/1 and 12/1, respectively.

McInnes led the Dons to a second place finish in the 2016/17 Ladbrokes Premiership and will look to end the season on a high when his team take on Celtic in the Scottish Cup final this weekend.

Celtic already defeated McInnes and Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup final earlier this season, winning 3-0 at Hampden.

McInnes has been in charge of Aberdeen since April 2013. He has led the club to three consecutive second place finishes and won the 2014 League Cup final, defeating Inverness CT on penalty kicks.

The 45-year-old has managed in England before, struggling at Bristol City before returning to Scotland following his departure from St Johnstone, where he started his managerial career.

