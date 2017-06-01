Ash Taylor looking for new challenge after Aberdeen exit

Ash Taylor has revealed he wanted a new challenge after deciding to leave Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The centre-back has left Pittodrie following the end of his contract after scoring 10 goals in 126 appearances for the Dons following his move from Tranmere.

In a statement on Twitter, the 26-year-old said: “After 3 years it is time to say goodbye to Aberdeen, I am sad to leave an amazing club, great city and a changing room like no other but I am excited to take on a new challenge and see what the future holds for my football career and my family.”

Taylor thanked the fans, team-mates, club plus manager Derek McInnes, assistant Tony Docherty and the rest of the coaching staff, and added: “Aberdeen will always hold a special place in my heart and I’ll always look back fondly on the memories made here.

READ MORE - The top 50 players in Scottish football this season (20-11)

“From the European games to welcoming our beautiful daughter in to the world last October, I will remember every moment.”

Taylor is one of a number of players leaving the club this summer. Ryan Jack has completed his move to Rangers, Niall McGinn has also departed and Peter Pawlett previously signed a pre-contract deal with MK Dons. Cammy Smith signed for St Mirren last week.

Forward Lawrence Shankland and goalkeeper Aaron Lennox have also left Pittodrie following loan spells in the Ladbrokes Championship, while second-choice keeper Neil Alexander has exited as well.

The Dons have already made one summer signing - Inverness midfielder Greg Tansey on a pre-contract - and have been linked with the likes of Hull playmaker Shaun Maloney and Birmingham’s Greg Stewart.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Hibs sign Celtic defender | Rangers close in on DoF | Hearts eye Greg Stewart