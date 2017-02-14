Andrew Considine signs new two-year contract with Aberdeen

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has signed a new two-year deal.

The versatile 29-year-old, who can slot in at centre-half or left-back, was out of contract this summer and had been linked with a move to Rangers.

But he has now decided to stay put and committed himself to the Dons until 2019.

Considine told RedTV: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed again. This team is going higher and higher.

“The manager has managed to re-sign a lot of our key players already and that just shows the intent he has. Judging by that, our future is very bright and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Considine was one of five first-team figures whose deals expire at the end of the current campaign, with skipper Ryan Jack, defender Ash Taylor and forwards Peter Pawlett and Niall McGinn also now free to discuss moves elsewhere.

But his decision to sign on again is another a massive boost for Reds boss Derek McInnes after he also managed to persuade wideman Jonny Hayes to agree new terms following three failed bids from Cardiff last month.

Considine progressed through the Pittodrie youth system before making his senior debut in May 2004.

He is 11th in the list of all-time appearances for Aberdeen with 376, and has 21 goals to his name.

