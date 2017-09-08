Ally McCoist: I’ve never finished a night out playing water polo

Ally McCoist, Chris Sutton and fellow BT Sport pundits shared a laugh and joke about the Gary Mackay-Steven incident which saw the player finish a night out by having to be rescued from a river.

McCoist joked that he himself had been on a “few nights out but never ended it of with a game of water polo” much to the hilarity of his TV colleagues.

During the channel’s Scottish Football Extra show the panel discussed Mackay-Steven’s unfortunate incident last month when he went out to celebrate his upcoming birthday in Glasgow. The Aberdeen winger became involved in an incident in the club before he left and the emergency services were called after the player had fallen into the River Kelvin.

The 27-year-old was rescued by firefighters after reportedly spending more than an hour in the water. He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia.

Sutton, stifling laughter, sarcastically said: “Look, these things happen. Players go for a beer and then they fall in a river.”

Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven.

Presenter Darrell Currie asked Sutton if it ever happened to him with the reasoning that he was the best swimmer before saying the player was “daft”.

Stephen Craigan, taking up the point seriously, talked about professionalism of players.

“I think Derek McInnes’ comments this week about how the game has changed, about how alcohol doesn’t play as big a part in players’ minds nowadays.

“I think it was a huge surprise for Gary Mackay-Steven to be involved in that situation. He was letting his har down, trying to enjoy himself but he certainly won’t do it again, that’s for sure.”

It finished with McCoist, barely holding it together, saying he had never ventured into a river to play water polo after a night out.