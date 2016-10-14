Adam Rooney unfazed by arrival of Dons’ summer recruits

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney is feeling no less pressure to score goals following the arrival of attacking reinforcements in the summer.

The former Stoke, Inverness, Birmingham and Oldham player has comfortably been the Dons’ top scorer for the past two seasons, but boss Derek McInnes brought in strong cover during the summer in the shape of former Bournemouth forward Jayden Stockley.

Stockley and fellow new signings James Maddison and Wes Burns have provided added competition and options in the final third for McInnes.

Stockley, Rooney himself and Maddison have all come off the bench to score crucial goals during Aberdeen’s four-match winning streak.

But Rooney is using the extra support to drive him on to score more.

The 28-year-old, who has hit the net seven times this season, said: “I have always just wanted to score goals. I always aim to be top scorer no matter what club I’m at. It’s something I put on myself whether there’s one or ten strikers at the club.

“Obviously we have brought in a lot of attacking threats and it just gives us greater options for different games.

“I think in the last three games we have had people come off the bench to score winners. It’s a long season and we are going to need plenty of options so it only improves the squad.”

Aberdeen might need to try several options to break down Ross County at Pittodrie today – the Dingwall side have only conceded three goals in four Ladbrokes Premiership away games this season.

“They have had a couple of decent results away from home,” Rooney said. “They drew with Rangers and Hearts away from home, so they obviously set up well and are difficult to break down. It’s up to us to come up with ways of beating that.”

County have given young striker Greg Morrison a pre-match show of faith ahead of the trip to Pittodrie by handing him a new contract.

The teenager has signed a two-and-a-half year deal less than a fortnight after he made his first start for the Dingwall club. Morrison has now made five appearances in all, having made his debut aged 17 against Aberdeen in January.

A County statement read: “The club are delighted to announce that 18-year-old development squad striker Greg Morrison has signed a contract extension, keeping him at Ross County until the end of season 2018/2019.

“The contract extension rounds off a fantastic week for Greg and the club that saw the 18-year-old earn a call-up to the Scotland Under-19s squad.”

Morrison could be in the team against the Dons at Pittodrie given fellow strikers Liam Boyce and Alex Schalk are likely to miss the Ladbrokes Premiership game with knee injuries.

However, Craig Curran is expected to return from a calf problem to bolster the front line.