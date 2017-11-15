Adam Rooney shuts down rumours of Brentford move on Twitter

Have your say

Adam Rooney appears to have shut down rumours he’s a target of English Championship side Brentford.

READ MORE - Boos in Aberdeen don’t bother me says Rangers’ Ryan Jack

The Aberdeen striker was linked with the Greater London club after Brentford’s B-team fielded an attacker of the same name in their 3-1 victory away to Reading yesterday.

However, the 29-year-old, who is contracted to Aberdeen under 2020, insists the player in question was not him.

Taking to his Twitter feed, Rooney gave his best Donald Trump impression in shooting down the story.

He wrote: “As trump would say FAKE NEWS!! There does be some [poo emoji] on here at times!!”

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney. Picture: Getty

Rooney has slipped down the pecking order at Pittodrie since the signing of Stevie May, but has still managed to feature 11 times this season.

READ MORE - Ryan Christie won’t return to Celtic as a ‘shirt filler’