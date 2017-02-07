Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes signs new contract

Jonny Hayes has signed a contract extension that will see him remain at Aberdeen until at least the summer of 2019, the Pittodrie club have announced.

The winger, who was the subject of three failed bids from Cardiff City in the recent transfer window, has scored six times in 26 appearances this season, and told the Aberdeen website that it was an easy decision to make and that he had been in discussions with manager Derek McInnes since the autumn.

Hayes, 29, said: “I was more than happy to sign again and I have appreciated every minute that I have been here and I am still enjoying it as well working under the manager.” “When I signed the last extension, I think it was three years ago, I always said that as long as he was here I would be happy to stay and I think that is the same with a lot of the boys.”

Signed from Inverness in June 2012, the Republic of Ireland international began his career in the Reading youth system before moving to Leicester City and Cheltenham Town.