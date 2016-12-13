Aberdeen v Motherwell abandoned due to floodlight failure

Aberdeen’s Ladbrokes Premiership game against Motherwell has been abandoned due to floodlight failure.

The teams played for around six minutes before the lights at one end of the ground went out, plunging half of the pitch into darkness.

Around 20 minutes later the problem appeared to have been fixed and play resumed. But within a couple of minutes the lights failed again and the players left the pitch.

After futile attempts to fix the problem, referee Alan Muir took the decision to abandon the match.

The failure was the result of an issue with a mains transformer, with back-up generators the club had brought in also failing.

The abandonment will be particularly tough for the Motherwell fans who travelled north for the midweek fixture.