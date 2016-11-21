Aberdeen to appeal James Maddison yellow card for diving

Aberdeen have confirmed they will lodge an appeal against James Maddison’s yellow card for diving.

Maddison was booked by referee Kevin Clancy after going down on the edge of the Inverness box during Aberdeen’s 3-1 Ladbrokes Premiership victory on Saturday.

But television footage showed clear contact as Gary Warren caught the on-loan Norwich midfielder’s foot with an attempted tackle.

