Aberdeen submit plans for state-of-the-art stadium and training complex

Aberdeen have submitted plans for a 20,000-seater stadium in the west of the city.

The modern development at Kingsford will replace Pittodrie and include a training complex.

The development is likely to cost in the region of £40 million, one which will help the club progress both on and off the field.

Pittodrie has been home for Aberdeen since 1903, but in recent years Aberdeen have looked at a number of options to improve the club’s infrastructure.

The club hope to be in the stadium by the start of the 2020-2021 season, with the training facilities being used by players next year.