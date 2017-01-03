Aberdeen signings: How every recruit has fared this season

As Scottish Premiership clubs enter the January transfer window, Craig Fowler looks back upon their business so far this season and ranks every signing out of ten.

Joe Lewis - 9

What an inspired signing. Aberdeen managed to find a permanent solution to their perennial goalkeeping problems by luring the English stopper north of the border. Aside from an error in the final minute of their European exit to Maribor - which didn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things as they were going out anyway - he’s been a figure of reliability between the sticks for the Dons. At 29, a decent age for a goalkeeper, he also represents potential sell-on value. In fact, the only thing that knocks this down from being a perfect score is that he’s only on a two-year deal, meaning Aberdeen will be susceptible to cheap bids this summer. If they can tie him down to a longer deal, feel free to score this a perfect 10.

Neil Alexander - 5

Signed as a back-up and that’s exactly what he’s been. Not played a game yet due to Lewis’ form.

Callum Morris - 1

The signing never made much sense when it was announced, and makes even less sense now. Morris was either injured or uninspiring for Dundee United, so quite what Derek McInnes thought he was getting when he recruited the centre-back to compete with the previously off-form Mark Reynolds and Ash Taylor was anyone’s guess. Released without playing a game.

Anthony O’Connor - 7

Had this article been written a couple of months ago, O’Connor would have scored a 9 or 10. Instead, he suffered a horror-show in the Betfred Cup final, struggled for form thereafter and has since dropped to the bench for the past three games. The silver lining is that Taylor and Reynolds have had plenty of chances in the past to cement themselves as the undoubted first-choice pairing and have failed to claim it, so expect O’Connor to get another opportunity.

James Maddison - 7

The midfielder was excellent in his first month after arriving on loan from Norwich as he provided an added impetus missing from the midfield, which helped kick-start a stuttering beginning for the Dons. Since then his performances have been hit and miss, and he’s another who finds himself out of the starting XI at present. Although, the fact that McInnes has expressly stated he wants to extend the youngster’s loan until the end of the season, shows he still has a place in the squad.

Wes Burns - 4

The speedster excited the Pittodrie faithful on his debut by netting the third goal against Ventspils in the Europa League. He’s not scored since and fans have long been wondering why the on loan Bristol City attacker gets numerous chances to reverse his poor form, while Miles Storey is seemingly the forgotten man of Pittodrie.

Miles Storey - 4

One of the better attackers in Scottish football last season, Storey has been a peripheral figure so far this term. He’s played only once since late October and rumours have been circling that he’s on his way in January. It’s all very strange, especially when he actually scored and played well in one of only two games he’s started - a 2-1 win over Thistle in late August.

Jayden Stockley - 5

Signed to add a different option in attack, Stockley has played 23 times this season as a foil for Adam Rooney and netted important goals against Partick Thistle and Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership. However, it’s clear McInnes is still to uncover how to set out the team around the lanky hitman, and whether Stockley has the ability to shine for Aberdeen in the long-term.

