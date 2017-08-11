Aberdeen sign former St Johnstone striker Stevie May

Have your say

Stevie May is heading back north of the border to join Aberdeen from Preston on a four-year deal, the Championship club have announced.

The 24-year-old striker, capped by Scotland once three years ago, moved to England with Sheffield Wednesday in 2014 after scoring 20 goals for St Johnstone in the top flight.

He spent just one year with the Owls before switching to North End, where he suffered a horrendous knee injury just two months after signing.

It was feared the problem could be career-ending but May eventually returned after 15 months out in February.

Preston said on their official website: “Preston North End have agreed the permanent transfer of striker Stevie May to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.

“May will sign a four-year contract with the Dons, moving back to his native Scotland for an undisclosed fee.”

He departs Deepdale having scored just once in 13 appearances for Preston.