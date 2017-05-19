Aberdeen say captain and Rangers target Ryan Jack is leaving

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed Ryan Jack is leaving Pittodrie – but he is in the dark over his captain’s plans.

McInnes claimed there had been no intimation from any club that they were exercising their right to talk to the midfielder ahead of his contract running out in the summer, after reports that Rangers had made an official approach.

But the Dons boss fears he is not in the loop over Jack’s future.

“Others seem to know more than I do, if what I’m hearing is true, but Ryan has now informed us it’s his intention to move on from Aberdeen,” McInnes said. “He’s informed me of that in the last couple of days.

“But there has been no official approach from any club with regards speaking to Ryan.

“But if he’s moving on, as it looks likely now that Ryan has told me that, where he ends up I do not know.

“We’re disappointed but we have prepared ourselves to try and deal with losing some good players and I’m confident we will get good players in.”

There was better news on Jack in that the 25-year-old is winning his battle to be fit for the William Hill Scottish Cup final against Celtic on 27 May.

Jack, who suffered a minor groin tear in training earlier this month, could even feature against Partick Thistle in the Ladbrokes Premiership finale on Sunday.

Both Jack and Peter Pawlett, who has been out with an Achilles injury, trained on Friday and will be assessed on Saturday.

“Both may travel but both may not, we will just see how they react,” McInnes said. “I’d be keen to get both those players some mniutes if possible.”

The Dons had effectively sealed second spot before their midweek win over Rangers but McInnes is keen to better their 75-point haul of two seasons ago, which was a record for a club outside the Old Firm.

“We want to finish with a positive result,” McInnes said. “More importantly than anything is we come through the game without any injuries. That’s the priority and that’s the message for the players, it’s all about trying to peak for the cup final.

“It’s not so much resting players. We will look at players who are maybe on the cusp of suspension for next season, we will look at players who need minutes so it gives me options for the cup final.

“But whatever team is picked, whether it’s one or two younger boys who are playing, the emphasis is on winning the game.

“It’s not the most important game and I can’t say otherwise, the most important game is the cup final, but it would be nice for us to finish on 76 points and break our own record. And the only way we can do that is by winning.”