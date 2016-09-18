Aberdeen’s Kenny McLean wants to catch Gordon Strachan’s eye

Missing the recent World Cup qualifier in Malta was a bittersweet experience for Kenny McLean as the Aberdeen midfielder believes the enforced break could actually make all the difference to his long-term international ambitions.

Gordon Strachan handed someone who was a regular at under-21 level during his St Mirren days a first senior Scotland cap in the 1-0 victory in the Czech Republic back in March.

That remains his only involvement so far as McLean hasn’t even made the squad since that night in Prague and the player is refreshingly honest enough to admit he’s not at all surprised.

After all, there are have even been times when the only player for whom Aberdeen have paid a transfer fee since Derek McInnes took charge at Pittodrie has been left out of his own manager’s starting line up this season.

McLean is acutely aware of the need to up his game at club level to earn a Scotland recall and feels failing to make the squad earlier this month has increased the chances of that happening.

“Everybody will tell you that they would rather be away on international duty than having a break but I actually feel sharper after the last one,” admitted McLean.

“We were back early for the European qualifiers and I think you could see a lack of sharpness and a bit of tiredness in a couple of games.

“I don’t think I’ve hit the standards I can this season. I think I need to pick my form up a bit and although we didn’t beat Inverness last week I felt pretty good with that way I played.

“Getting the chance to play for Scotland last season was great. That’s what you work towards as a professional footballer and the recognition of a senior cap just makes you want to experience more.

“Of course there have been a few squads since then and I haven’t been involved but that’s up to me. I need to get back to being more of a goal threat and get involved higher up the pitch.”

That bit about being more of a goal threat applies equally to the team as a whole as McInnes attempts to find the right blend to fully exploit superior possession in certain matches.

Last weekend’s draw with Inverness Caley Thistle was an all-too-similar reminder, despite the addition of players like Miles Storey, Jayden Stockley and Wes Burns in the summer in a bid to solve just such problems.

Instead it has been a disappointing start to the league campaign, with just four goals scored and six points gathered from the first five Premiership matches.

It might seen premature to talk about season defining weeks but the next seven days do look significant, starting at Dens Park today before a visit from St Johnstone in the Betfred Cup on Thursday.

Then to round things off bitter rivals Rangers make their first trip to Pittodrie since October 2011 for a fixture that’s had more than it share of problems on and off the field down the years.

McLean is convinced they have the depth of quality to cope with these sort of demands but accepts now is the time to prove it.

He added:”The gaffer is probably in a position to pick two or three different teams now with the quality of players that we have here now.

“He could be confident that who ever he puts out would be able to get the job done. Now is the time to start showing that with three big games coming up in a week but all that matters right now is beating Dundee.”