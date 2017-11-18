Aberdeen’s Adam Rooney laughs off rumours of Brentford trial

Adam Rooney branded links with Brentford as “fake news” earlier this week but the real story will be bad news for Premiership defenders as the Aberdeen striker targets 100 goals for the club.

The Irishman, signed after being released by Oldham Athletic in 2014, only needs another 19 to become the first player since Mark McGhee more than three decades ago to reach that milestone.

It’s certainly a realistic aim for someone under contract until the summer of 2020 but reports from down south that Rooney played a trial match for English Championship side Brentford on Tuesday caused a mini-panic amongst Dons fans.

“Seemingly I was playing for Brentford in a trial on Tuesday that I didn’t know about but I did all right apparently,” said Rooney, who has been restricted to just six starts this season but, significantly, is still Aberdeen’s top scorer.

“Two people contacted me to ask about it but I must have been drunk as I’ve no recollection of being there at all. It must have been a slow week.

“I know of Wayne and John, his brother, and I played with Luke Rooney, but I’ve never heard of another Adam.”

Rooney added: “I’ve just tried to be top scorer at every club I’ve been at and at the end of most seasons I have been.

“That’s the aim again and 100 goals is my next target. I’m on 81 and the quicker I can get to that tally the better it will be for me and the club.

“We’ve got good strikers at the club and there is competition but I have confidence in myself and want to be the top scorer again. No-one is going to be happy sitting on the bench; we want to be playing games and that’s part of what comes with being at a big squad which is successful.”

The Dons host Motherwell today but will be without captain Graeme Shinnie, who is suspended. The visitors may rest Chris Cadden and Allan Campbell who were both involved for Scotland Under-21s during the international break.