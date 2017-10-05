Aberdeen request delay on Kingsford stadium vote

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne said the club have asked for a crucial planning permission vote on their proposed £50 million new stadium development to be postponed.

Councillors were due to deliver their verdict on whether to give the green light for the project at Kingsford next Wednesday. But the decision on the planned 20,000-capacity stadium, training academy and community sports hub is now set to take place at a later date at the request of the club, with Dons officials keen for further talks with the planning service.

News of the deferment comes after city planners did not make an announcement on their recommendation for the proposals on Tuesday as expected.

Milne said: “This is a once in a generation project with major implications for the club, the city and the wider region.

“It is also an application with a degree of legal and planning complexity that needs to be carefully considered.

“We have therefore decided to request that our application be deferred to a future meeting of the full council.”

The club’s plans for the site to the west of the city have come up against staunch opposition from the ‘No Kingsford Stadium’ group.

The campaigners revealed earlier this week that they have £30,000 of funding in place to take their fight through the courts should councillors back Aberdeen’s proposals.

NKS claim the project is contrary to policies in the 2017 Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that a new stadium and training facilities would be a ‘game-changer’.

The club already have over half the £10 million funding in place to build the new community sports hub and training academy