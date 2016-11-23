Aberdeen release images of plans for new stadium

Aberdeen have released images of how they hope their new stadium to look if the project is completed.

Picture: Aberdeen FC

Despite alleged concerns about the plans at Kingsford, the club aim to move eight miles west from Pittodrie to a new state-of-the-art facility on the outskirts of the city, which will consist of a stadium with a capacity around 20,000 and a training complex.

The club have received pressure from the No Kingsford Stadium group who believe the move would have a negative effect on the Westhill area. Though there is also a Yes to Kingsford group backing the plans.

Aberdeen executive vice chairman George Yule said: “The glories of our past and solid footing of our present cannot sustain the club in the future and that is why we embarked on a new journey some four years ago - a journey that will take us to long-term success and sustainability, on and off the pitch.

“We will be providing a stadium that supports our ambition and meets the expectations of our fans alongside outstanding community sports facilities.”

