Aberdeen look to bounce back against Rangers

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor believes Saturday’s trip to Ibrox offers the perfect chance to bounce back from their Betfred Cup final disappointment.

The Dons endured a difficult afternoon at Hampden on Sunday as Celtic secured a dominant 3-0 victory.

Aberdeen only briefly put Celtic under pressure and the gulf between the teams proved a disheartening experience for the Dons fans.

But Taylor vowed not to be broken by the encounter as he looked forward to a crucial Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Rangers.

“We were in the final to win the trophy and it wasn’t our day,” the centre-back said.

“They were more clinical in front of goal. We tried to keep our defensive shape really well but it was disappointing to concede the two goals we did in the first half.

“We started the second half well and I thought, if we nicked a goal, it might have been a different story but they got a penalty and that was the game turned on its head.

“Obviously we are hurting but we have a big game to go into. It’s a good enough game for us to bounce back. We have to stay together as a group, look forward and put in a great performance on Saturday.

“Obviously we will look back on this and go through it but it’s a big enough game for us to bounce back. We have got to channel the disappointment into the game on Saturday and fully focus on that.”

