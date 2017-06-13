Aberdeen in talks with Sunderland over Derek McInnes - Reports

Sunderland have made a formal approach for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

STV have reported that the clubs have entered discussions over a compensation package with McInnes the firm favourite to take the vacant managerial position with the Mackems.

McInnes was first linked with a move last month following David Moyes’ resignation with the club relegated from the Premier League.

The Dons, who announced ‘substantial investment’ from Dave Cormack, are looking for significant compensation with McInnes’ contract running until June 2019.

The move would be a blow for the Pittodrie side with McInnes playing a pivotal role in turning around the fortunes of the club since taking over towards the end of the 2012/2013 season. He won the club’s first piece of silverware in 18 years with success in the 2014 League Cup, as well as leading the club to Europe on a consistent basis.

The Dons finished runners-up in the league, Betfred Cup and Scottish Cup this season and have lost Niall McGinn, Ryan Jack and Ash Taylor ahead of the new campaign.

