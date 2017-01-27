Aberdeen give up in bid to bring back James Maddison

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has conceded defeat in his bid to bring Norwich City midfielder James Maddison back to Pittodrie on loan.

Maddison spent the first half of the season at the club and impressed in a creative attacking role.

However, McInnes, speaking after the 3-0 victory over Dundee, said: “I spoke to [Norwich manager] Alex Neil on Wednesday night. James had indicated to him that, although there are players ahead of him, he feels there might be an opportunity to play some football at Norwich. We respect that.

“Things can change quickly. We were hopeful James would be back but it is one of those things. We wish him well.”