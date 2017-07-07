Aberdeen fans fly protest banner after Rangers verdict

Aberdeen fans displayed a banner condemning SFA chief executive Stewart Regan and his SPFL equivalent, Neil Doncaster, at last night’s friendly match against Arbroath at Gayfield, which the Dons won 3-1.

Images of the two men were emblazoned along with the words “Wanted for crimes against Scottish football.”

The protest came as the fans’ group “Dons Supporters Together” called for Rangers to be stripped of titles following the SFA’s refusal to do so, and the Supreme Court ruling in favour of HMRC over the Ibrox club’s use of Employee Benefit Trusts between 2001 and 2010.