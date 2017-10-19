Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna signs new contract

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has tied another of his Pittodrie prospects to a longer contract after defender Scott McKenna penned a new deal.

The 20-year-old’s new agreement will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

The Scotland Under-21 ace has started the Dons’ last three games and formed a promising partnership Kari Arnason.

Now he is looking forward to continuing his first-team education alongside the Icelandic international.

He told the official Aberdeen website: “It’s been quite a few weeks for me and shows how quickly things can change in football.

“Kari has been a great help to me with all the experience he has and it’s made the transition to first-team football a lot easier. I tend to take each game as it comes and not set targets, but obviously I want to keep my place first and foremost.”

McInnes added, “Scott was always one who we wanted to work with and he’s done exceptionally well over the last few games.

“He agreed his new contract very quickly as he has a real affection for the club and, while he’s not yet the finished article, he’s done enough to suggest that he has a great career ahead of him.”

