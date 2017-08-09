Aberdeen claim Hamilton tried to get Graeme Shinnie sent off

A furious Derek McInnes has told Hamilton manager Martin Canning to concentrate on his own team and stop moaning about Aberdeen when the clubs clash for the second time in four days in tonight’s Betfred Cup last-16 tie.

The Dons manager was angered by his Accies counterpart who he claimed triedto get Graeme Shinnie sent off during Sunday’s league clash.

Hamilton had French central defender Xavier Tomas dismissed with 30 minutes remaining of their 2-0 defeat but Canning complained afterwards that Shinnie should have also walked.

He also put referee Euan Anderson’s decision not to red card the Aberdeen captain, booked early in the match, down to the breaks the big clubs always seem to get against his side. However, a clearly annoyed McInnes points to incidents in games between the teams last season to rubbish that viewpoint.

“I had no problem at all with the physical side of it on Sunday,” McInnes said. “The only issue I had was with Martin Canning being in the fourth official’s ear trying to get Graeme Shinnie sent off.

“He came out and said Shinnie had six fouls after being booked – but that was wrong. He had two little infringements that he was pulled up for, that was it. If I was Martin I’d be more disappointed one of his own players foolishly got sent off. I would also question his argument about Hamilton being a smaller team and not getting decisions against us because we are a bigger club. Last season Hamilton got a penalty here which wasn’t a penalty and they scored from it.”

Hamilton defender Scott McMann is relishing the chance of instant revenge.

“This is a great chance for us to bounce back after Sunday,” said McMann. “I thought we actually played well at Pittodrie. We had a few chances and felt unlucky not to come away with anything.”