Aberdeen chief: Derek McInnes has told me he’s going nowhere

Derek McInnes remains committed to Aberdeen and is not interested in leaving the club at this moment in time, according to chairman Stewart Milne.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes remains committed to the club, according to its chairman. Picture: SNS

Both Rangers and West Brom have been credited with interest in the Aberdeen manager, who has transformed the Dons from bottom six strugglers to perennial European competitors in his four-and-a-half years in charge.

McInnes became visibly frustrated in an interview last week when asked about the speculation regarding the vacant role at Ibrox, saying he wouldn’t comment on other clubs.

He knocked back an approach from English Championship side Sunderland earlier this summer. After doing so, he signed a new deal at Pittodrie along with assistant Tony Docherty until 2020.

He now seems set to keep to that commitment for the time being, apparently telling his current boss that he has no intention of jumping ship.

Milne told Red TV: “Derek made his position very clear to me last night that he has no intentions of going anywhere.

“He loves this club. He knows he’s loved, he knows he’s respected by everyone at the club and the fans out there.

“I think anybody who heard Derek speak (at the new stadium hearing) about his passion for this club – it’s a big, big part of his life.

“He firmly believes he has unfinished business here. He’s always said to me that he didn’t want to leave this club with just one trophy in the boardroom.

“It’s great news for everyone that he is committed. He just wants to get on doing the job. He spent a lot of time, effort and money over the summertime to rebuild the team. Since this he has re-signed a number of players to extend their contracts and everyone recognises the fantastic job he and Tony Docherty have done.

“No one wants to see him leave. I know he will one day but we all dearly hope he will be here for quite some time.”

