Aberdeen and Sunderland agree compensation for Derek McInnes

Aberdeen are understood to have agreed a compensation deal with Sunderland for manager Derek McInnes.

The Wearside club are seeking a replacement for David Moyes after the Scot’s departure following Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship.

They have targeted McInnes who is set for a significant pay rise should he be appointed, with reports suggesting he could treble his salary to £900,000 per year at the Stadium Of Light.

Aberdeen were desperate to keep the 2014 League Cup-winning manager who guided the club to three consecutive second-place finishes.

McInnes has managed in England before with Championship side Bristol City. His stint in the West Country ended badly, with McInnes being sacked while City languished at the bottom of the table.

Sunderland, however, are confident that he is the man to lead the club back to the Premier League.

