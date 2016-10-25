‘A disgrace’ if Aberdeen don’t get 50-50 split with Celtic

Derek McInnes insists it would be a disgrace if Aberdeen were to receive anything less than half the tickets available for next month’s Betfred Cup final against Celtic.

The Pittodrie club’s manager believes that’s the least their supporters deserve after 44,000 of them packed Parkhead when they defeated Inverness Caley Thistle on penalties to lift the trophy three years ago.

Aberdeen had the backing of more than 12,000 fans for their semi-final win against Morton at the national stadium despite the early kick-off time and McInnes is certain there would more than double that number for their return on 27 November.

“Should we get an even split? 100 per cent,” he claimed. “I think we will as anything other than that will be a disgrace to be honest.

“It would be a slap in the face for us as we took 40,000-plus to Parkhead two years ago. We are already playing them in Glasgow which is their home city.

“Our fans get the wrong end of the stick at times by having to go here, there and everywhere. There is no doubt the demand will be there to fill it.

“I always think that any team outwith the Old Firm should get the opportunity to sell their allocation. We will sell it hands down.

“I expect us to get parity. In the interests of fairness it should be split right down the middle.”

Celtic are the only team to have defeated Aberdeen in domestic football this season and the Dons get a chance for revenge when the teams meet again at Pittodrie on Saturday.

McInnes knows a home win would be a significant statement of intent for both that cup final and Aberdeen’s ambition of mounting a serious challenge to Brendan Rodgers’ side in the league.

However, both sides have tricky away fixtures to fulfil before they can even think about this weekend’s showdown as the champions travel to Dingwall tomorrow while the Dons are at Hamilton tonight. The Aberdeen manager knows a Tuesday night trip to the Superseal Stadium is the least glamorous fixture in a week that started with a cup semi-final and finishes with a visit from Celtic.

But he is also aware that it is exactly the sort of game they can’t afford to slip up in if they are to be taken seriously as contenders for the Scottish Premiership title.

“A lot of supporters will be looking forward to Saturday and a full house here but it is the same three points on Tuesday” added McInnes, who has a full squad to choose from with the exception of the injured Ash Taylor.

“If we take our eye off the ball we will come back up the road with a sore one. We have to make sure that is not the case.”

Hamilton have managed just one victory in the Premiership this season but have come close to maximum points on five other occasions before settling for draws.

That cruel luck has left the Accies languishing just two points above last-placed Dundee, and manager Martin Canning accepts his team will have to sharpen up in front of goal if they want to move up the standings.

He said: “I’d say we are in a false position based on how we have played in games and the opportunities we have created.

“That’s just the way it is though. I’m pretty sure if you were to ask the other sides down the bottom they will say the same thing. Kilmarnock played well but lost a late equaliser at the weekend, so did Partick.

“The league is just so tight that one moment in a game seems to swing things.

“The three points are so crucial, so we need to start turning the draws into wins.

“I’m not worried about a lack of goals because we have scored in every league game so far. But while we’ve taken one chance, we’ve not gone on and taken a second or a third sometimes.”