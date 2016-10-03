Swansea axe boss Francesco Guidolin and appoint Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley is expected to make an immediate impact and lasting impression after being appointed as Swansea manager.

The 58-year-old American was appointed as replacement for Francesco Guidolin on Monday, whose 10-month tenure ended on his 61st birthday.

Bob Bradley has taken over at Swansea City. Picture: Getty

Former United States boss Bradley will start at the Liberty Stadium on a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season after his final fixture with current employers Le Havre, who play Sochaux in Ligue 2 on Monday evening.

An American consortium led by Stephen Kaplan and Jason Levien took over the Welsh club in July, inheriting Guidolin as manager.

But the Italian has been replaced after a six-match winless run. Bradley’s first match in charge will be the Premier League clash away to Arsenal on October 15, following the international break.

Bradley’s leadership qualities impressed Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins in an initial meeting at Bristol Airport and a subsequent meeting with Kaplan and Levien left the Swansea hierarchy in no doubt they had the right man.

Bradley, who is the first American to manage in the Premier League, was chosen ahead of former Manchester United assistant boss Ryan Giggs, former Real Madrid number two Paul Clement and Marcelino, the ex-Villarreal boss.

Bradley becomes Swansea’s fourth boss in the space of a year - Garry Monk was sacked in December 2015 and temporarily replaced by Alan Curtis before Guidolin’s appointment - but Swansea now want stability.

Jenkins said on the club’s official website: “It is never easy changing managers, but we are looking at a long-term appointment and we are confident Bob can settle us down and stabilise matters on and off the pitch.

“We are obviously disappointed to part company with Francesco. We felt he deserved his opportunity after the work he did last season.

“Unfortunately we have not been able to carry performances over from last season and we felt we needed to change things as soon as possible in order to move forward in a positive way.

“We would like to thank Francesco and his staff for their services to the club and wish them well for the future.”

Jenkins also spoke of Bradley’s pedigree. He led the USA into the World Cup knockout stages at the 2010 tournament in South Africa, finishing ahead of England in the group, while it is understood his leadership of Egypt through a time of political upheaval and footballing tragedy impressed Swansea chiefs.

Bradley opted to remain in Cairo throughout the revolution of November 2011 and the Port Said stadium riot, when 74 people were killed and league football was subsequently suspended.

He left the role after being unsuccessful in his bid to take Egypt to the World Cup for the first time since 1990, losing in a play-off for the 2014 tournament to Ghana.

He had a short spell at Norway’s Stabaek before joining Le Havre in November 2015.

“We are delighted Bob has agreed to join us,” Jenkins added.

“He is highly regarded as a coach and has a wealth of experience on the international and domestic front.

“He is well aware of the club’s footballing philosophy and will provide us with strong leadership qualities and a renewed belief to compete at this level.”

Former Udinese boss Guidolin joined Swansea in January as head coach and was given a two-year contract in May.

Swansea’s only wins this season were at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season and against Peterborough in the EFL Cup.

Swansea lost in the next round to Manchester City, while the only Premier League point in five games was a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Manchester City and Liverpool have beaten the Swans in successive weeks.

Swansea also announced that three members of Guidolin’s backroom team - Diego Bortoluzzi, Gabriele Ambrosetti and Claudio Bordon - had been released.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Bayern Munich eye Tierney | Senderos faces ban | Rangers squad ‘devastated’ by tragedy

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY