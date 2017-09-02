St Mirren 3 - 1 Hearts U20: Gavin Reilly nets brace in mismatch

Hot on the heels of Mayweather/McGregor this was another sporting mismatch where most observers were left wondering if there was any need or value as St Mirren strolled past Hearts Colts to advance into the next round of what is a bizarre hotchpotch of a competition.

Saints were dominant from the off, and were ahead inside ten-minutes as Gavin Reilly continued his prolific start to the campaign with a glorious curling finish into the far corner.

The Buddies pressed and prodded, with Reilly bringing a good save from Mason Kelby in the visiting goal and then somehow conspiring to miss the target from only three yards as the young Jambos held on till the break with only a well-struck drive from Angus Beith to show for their efforts.

Any hopes that Andy Kirk’s Tynecastle kids had of causing an upset, or even anything approaching discomfort for the home team, appeared to be gone immediately after the restart as Reilly latched on to a precision pass from Stephen McGinn before drilling low under the frame of Kelby.

With the game seemingly in the bag Saints took their foot off the gas and allowed Hearts to reduce the deficit late on through a close-range finish from Rory Currie.

There was, however, to be no jangling nerves as Saints instantly restored their two-goal margin as Reilly this time turned provider for substitute John Sutton to nod home from six-yards to ensure a more realistic sheen to the scoreline.