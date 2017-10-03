Spain fans boo Barcelona’s Gerard Pique over referendum stance

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui praised Gerard Pique’s commitment to the national team and called on the squad to be focused only on football despite the crisis involving Catalonia’s push for independence.

Pique, the outspoken Barcelona defender highly supportive of Catalans, was harassed by fans on Monday when he reported to the national team’s training camp in Madrid ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Lopetegui said in a interview with local radio station COPE on Monday night that the central defender remained “motivated” despite the abuse from fans. He said he talked to Pique and didn’t think he was affected by it.

He said Pique’s “behaviour with the national team has always been very good” and there was no reason not to have him on the team. He said the player was well liked by his team-mates.

“We don’t analyse the player’s political opinion,” Lopetegui said. “Gerard is an extraordinary central defender and he has been playing with the national team since he was 16. His commitment is tremendous. I don’t see why I shouldn’t bring him to the team. He is available and he wants to play. I know it’s not an easy situation, but I am a soccer coach and I have to prioritise.” The coach said players have the right to express their opinions privately, but have to try to avoid adding to the “unpleasant situation” generated by Catalonia’s bid for independence.

“We all have the obligation to create the best atmosphere possible ahead of this game against Albania [on Friday],” Lopetegui said. “And I mean all of us. We are playing to make it to the World Cup. After a year and a half we have the chance to finish the job and we obviously need to focus on this game, which is the only important thing for us this week. We all have to contribute to create this good atmosphere, there is no doubt.”

Pique was in tears on Sunday as he criticised the Spanish police after violent clashes erupted during the independence referendum that the Spanish government said was unconstitutional. Officials said more than 890 civilians and about 430 members of the police force were injured across the northeastern region.

“I see Pique with the same enthusiasm as before,” Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara said. “He is as happy as he has always been inside our locker room.”

Pique continued to criticise authorities on social media on Monday, including just before reporting to the national team.

Fans in Madrid chanted and held cards against Pique, including some that said “Spain is your nation” and “Out Pique.”

The national team’s training session yesterday was closed to the fans.

“We are soccer players and coaches, we have to be focused on our main goal, which is to qualify for the World Cup,” Lopetegui said. “We can’t get distracted by anything. I know that this is an unpleasant situation, but I ask for some reasoning and tranquillity so we can all play a great match against Albania.”

Spain are three points ahead of Italy in Group G and have a much better goal difference than the Italians ahead of Friday’s home clash with Albania and Monday’s visit to Israel. Only the group winner automatically qualifies for next year’s tournament in Russia.

Barcelona and the two other Catalan clubs in the Spanish league – Girona and Espanyol – yesterday joined a strike to protest against the Spanish government’s actions in Catalonia. Barcelona said none of their professional or youth teams practiced and their headquarters was closed. Barca played Las Palmas in an empty Nou Camp on Sunday to show their discontentment with the government’s actions during the referendum.