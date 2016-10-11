Slovenia 0-0 England: Joe Hart wonder save rescues point

Joe Hart’s exceptional display prevented England from falling to a first qualifying defeat in seven years as Gareth Southgate’s ponderous side were given a scare in Slovenia.

The build-up was dominated by the bold – and perhaps belated – decision to leave out-of-sorts captain Wayne Rooney on the bench, but it was another jilted player that rose to the fore in Ljubljana.

England interim manager Gareth Southgate. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Hart, unfancied by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and shipped out on loan to Torino, produced a string of crucial saves to frustrate Slovenia and secure England a 0-0 draw in a tough World Cup qualifier.

Just ten minutes were on the clock when Eric Dier, picked ahead of Rooney, twice gifted the hosts possession in a matter of seconds, with his goalkeeper denying Roman Bezjak before Jasmin Kurtic hit the post.

England failed to muster a shot on target in the first half and that stuttering display continued after the break, with Hart producing a stunning save to push a Kurtic header onto the crossbar and then away.

The 66-cap goalkeeper was again required to frustrate the impressive Josip Ilicic and interim manager Southgate turned to Rooney with 17 minutes left. The substitute came close from the edge of the box soon after his introduction but there was to be no Hollywood ending, with England having to settle for a fortunate point.

From the outset England were guilty of lax passing and poor decision-making, epitomised by Dier casually passing back to Hart and inexplicably failing to see Bezjak.

The Torino goalkeeper rushed off his line to thwart the striker, but when the ball came back into the box Dier’s rushed clearance went straight to Kurtic, whose fine, curling effort hit the far post.

It was a let-off ten minutes into a match that Daniel Sturridge had already managed three chances, yet his biggest threat was from a turn soon after. His drive into the box was ended by the shoulder of Rene Krhin, but no penalty was awarded much to his and Southgate’s evident chagrin.

A speculative Theo Walcott drive over and deflected John Stones strike was the best England could muster before half-time and it was Slovenia who threatened to break the deadlock within 30 seconds of the restart.

Exceptional skill from Ilicic, along with a fine one-two, saw the Fiorentina attacking midfielder through, only for his cutback to evade his team-mates.

Hart was called into action to prevent Bostjan Cesar bundling home from a corner soon after, before the keeper remarkably denied the home side. Kurtic’s flicked header was bound for the top corner until Hart’s inspired intervention, pushing the ball onto the crossbar and somehow flicking it away on his way down.

England fans made their appreciation known as Hart received treatment as he fell awkwardly, before Ilicic robbed Stones and struck just wide. Hart was soon back in the action again, smothering Ilicic after he skipped past Gary Cahill.

With 73 minutes on the clock, Southgate, pictured, brought Rooney on for the ineffective Alli. It was a decision that nearly paid immediate dividends, with the captain hitting just wide from the edge of the box.

Danny Rose cut inside and snatched at a shot, with Sturridge trying his luck and Jesse Lingard forcing Slovenia keeper Jan Oblak into action but England couldn’t conjure a late winner.