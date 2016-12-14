Show Racism the Red Card back Malky Mackay hiring

Anti-racism campaigners Show Racism the Red Card have backed Malky Mackay as the new performance director at the Scottish FA.

The 42-year-old is set to become Brian McClair’s replacement at the strategic position, which plays a key role in the development of football in Scotland.

The move has been widely criticised by supporters and members of the media, who believe the former Cardiff City boss is an unsuitable appointment.

Mackay became involved in a scandal in the summer of 2014 when private messages of a racist, sexist, homophobic and anti-Semitic nature were leaked to the press.

However, Show Racism the Red Card believe the ex-Celtic centre-back to be a reformed character and deserves his second chance in Scottish football.

In a statement issued to BBC Scotland, they said: “After admitting to sending text messages that were very regrettable and disrespectful to other cultures, Malky Mackay underwent equality and diversity training through an education programme with the FA and we wish him well in his new role at the SFA.”

